Arjun Kapoor Captures 'Loves of His Life In One Frame'; Shares Adorable Pics With Sister Anshula, Pet

Arjun Kapoor is an avid social media user. The Ishaqzaade actor often shares intriguing pictures and videos with his fans to keep them updated about his personal and professional life. Maintaining the trajectory, Arjun took to Instagram on Monday and shared sweet pictures that captured the ‘loves of his life in one frame’.

In the pictures, we see Arjun as he plays with his pooch Maximus, while his sister Anshula Kapoor too adores the little bundle of joy. Arjun looks dapper in a red and black chequered shirt, and black denim pants. As we scroll further we see Anshula smiling ear to ear as she showers love on the pup. The two are seen sharing the frame as they get clicked by Arjun at his home. Anshula looked cute in an orange satin shirt, which she paired with black pants.

The last snap sees Arjun and Arjun and Anshula sitting on a couch as they pet the little furball as they both caress him with love.

Taking to the captions, Arjun wrote, “The loves of my life in one frame ❤️ #BestBros #ChroniclesOfMaximus #NeverADullMomentWithThemAround #Mine."

Soon after the post hit the photo-sharing-platform, scores of fans thronged the post with likes and comments. While one fan wrote, “beautiful ❤️, another said, “Love you both ❤️."

One fan even shared that Anshula looked like her mother Mona Shourie Kapoor in one of the pictures shared by Arjun. The comment read, “You’re looking exactly like your mom in the 3rd picture ❤️."

Well, Arjun is very close to his sister Anshula and often treats fans to unseen throwback pictures of the two. On the occasion of Siblings Day, the actor took to Instagram and shared an all-smiles photo of him and Anshula from their younger days.

In the picture, we see Anshula dressed in a blue knee-length dress as she smilingly poses for the lens along with her brother. Arjun looked dapper as he slipped into blue denim and a black shirt. The Panipat actor is seen smiling ear to ear as he keeps his hand on his sister’s shoulder. The memorable picture is a testimony to the sweet bond the brother-sister duo share. Taking to the captions, Arjun wrote, “Good bad ugly…We always got each other… #SiblingsDay #ThrowBack."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen opposite actor Bhumi Pednekar Kapoor in the suspense drama The Lady Killer. The film will be directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh R Singh. The Lady Killer is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Karma Media & Entertainment.

