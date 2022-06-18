Arjun Kapoor Dances With Anshula On JugJugg Jeeyo Song; Sanjay Kapoor Compares Him To 'Anil Chachu'

JugJugg Jeeyo is all set to hit theatres on June 24 but even before its release, everyone is already enjoying the film’s songs. Social media is filled with netizens and celebrities performing the hook step of Nach Punjaabban. From Vicky Kaushal to Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt among others, several Bollywood stars have so far shared videos of themselves grooving to the popular track. Recent on the list is Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula.

On Saturday, Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram account and shared a video in which he was seen taking part in the Nach Punjaabban challenge. The actor was seen tapping his feet with his sister Anshula Kapoor. He wore a beige shirt and paired it with black trousers. Arjun also wore super-cool goggles and added swag to her look. On the other hand, his sister wore a blue top along with pink trousers. Towards the end of the clip, Arjun was spotted aping his ‘chachu’ Anil Kapoor’s look. Dropping the video, Arjun mentioned in the caption that the video is especially for Varun Dhawan.

Family, friends and fans were quick to react to Arjun and Anshula’s video. While Anil Kapoor wrote a red heart emoji, Varun Dhawan also commented, ‘Epicnesssss’. “You’re behaving like Anil chachu come right in front of the camera 🎥 😂😂 poor Anshula," Sanjay Kapoor commented.

The Nach Punjaabban trend was initiated by Varun Dhawan on social media. He shared a video on Instagram a few days back in which the actor was seen grooving to the song along with his father David Dhawan. The actor had also challenged some of his industry friends including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif among others to share similar clips.

Helmed by Karan Johar, JugJugg Jeeyo is the first time Varun Dhawan and Kiara Adani will be seen together on screen. With this film, Neetu Kapoor is also returning to the big screen after nearly seven years. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Manish Paul among others.

