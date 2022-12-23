Arjun Kapoor Drops Teaser of Awara Dogs Song From Kuttey, Watch Here

Arjun Kapoor is set to make your jaw drop with the upcoming Aasmaan Bharadwaj directorial debut Kuttey, a much-awaited film by the veteran film-maker Vishal Bharadwaj’s prodigy that would boast a talented cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madam and Kumud Mishra. While the makers had recently unveiled the brooding trailer for the same, they’re now set to drop the first song titled Awara Dogs.

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor had shared the teaser of the same on his Instagram handle. While the music-video shows the Ishaqzaade actor shaking his legs along with fleeting glimpses of Tabu, the song itself has been sung by Vishal Dadlani and penned by Gulzar. From the sounds of it, the song will emanate grunge-rock vibes with catchy beats quite similar to Vishal Bharadwaj’s song from Kaminey ‘Dhan Ta Naan’. Arjun wrote in the captions, “Warning! Awara Dogs coming tomorrow". He also tagged all the prominent members of the film in his announcement post.

The teaser of the song worked well as fans expressed their excitement in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Oh My! I just fell in love!" Another one commented, “Amazing @Arjunkapoor Sir(with fire emoji)". Someone also said, “Such a great warning!!!"

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music has been composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023.

Talking about the film, Arjun had said, “For me, ‘Kuttey’ is a very special film. I got the opportunity to work with a talented film-maker like Luv Ranjan, a remarkable debutant director like Aasman Bhardwaj, getting to know Vishal Bhardwaj as a producer, writer and music composer, Gulzar Saab who has penned the lyrics and some of the best actors of our country like Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseer sir, Kumud ji, Shardul Bhardwaj and Radhika Madan."

