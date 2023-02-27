Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor might be trolled for their age difference but they are one of the few couples who always set relationship goals for their fans and followers. The couple never shies away from publicly appearing together and expressing their love openly on social media. On Sunday, Arjun Kapoor shared a sneak peek of his breakfast date with his beau and sauted it with an interesting caption.

The Ek Villian Returns actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of Malaika Arora dressed up in a blue-striped outfit trying to choose between the best addition to the toast that’s kept on the table. With a whole lot of options like maple syrup, milk and other ingredients to choose from, there’s also a plate of delectable food kept in front of them. Arjun Kapoor posted the picture with the caption,

Advertisement

“Sunday Dukaan Of Options".

Recently, on Valentine’s Day, Arjun took to Instagram to drop an unseen romantic photo with his lady love, Malaika. In the polaroid photo, Arjun can be seen hugging Malaika from behind, while the actress keeps her arm on him. They both are twinning in blue in the adorable photo. The couple is all smiles in the cute snap! Sharing the picture, Arjun left a heart-shaped emoji instead of a caption. Take a look:

Advertisement

Malaika Arora was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. The two tied the knot in the year 1998 but parted ways in March 2016 after 18 years of marriage. They continue to co-parent their son Arhaan.

Advertisement

On the work front, Malaika Arora was recently seen in her reality show ‘Moving In With Malaika’. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in the film Kuttey. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read all the Latest Movies News here