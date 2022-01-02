Arjun Kapoor Enters 2022 With Swagger and His 'Fav Drink in Hand', See Pic

It is the second day of 2022 and Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is already displaying a lot of swagger. In the new year, a lot of B Town celebs took to their social media handles to share how they are welcoming 2022. The Gunday actor, too, took to his Instagram handle to share a monochromatic picture of him. In the photo, he can be seen wearing a long jacket that is unbuttoned, giving a glimpse of his chiselled body. He paired it with black pants and a sleek pair of shoes. He captioned the photo as, “Don’t mind me just walking into 2022 (with my fav drink in hand obviously😉) ✨ 🍻," as he is seen holding a bottled drink.

Take a look at the post:

Advertisement

Arjun and his sister Anshula recently tested positive for Covid. However, his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora tested negative. There were clicked having dinner in a Mumbai restaurant a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, Malaika, who couldn’t ring in New Year 2022 with her boyfriend, has shared an adorable post for her man on Instagram. Arjun has been self-quarantining at home. Arjun and Malaika had previously tested positive for the coronavirus in September 2020.

Malaika took to Instagram to share a goofy picture of them pouting from their recent Maldives vacation. Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, “I miss you mr pouty @arjunkapoor (ps. My pout is better than yours)… happy new year."

Advertisement

Apart from Arjun, his cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for Covid-19. This coincidentally came on Anshula’s birthday. Rhea took to Instagram to confirm the same and said she and her husband were “isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.