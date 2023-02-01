Home » News » Movies » Arjun Kapoor 'Finally' Gets Photo With AP Dhillon And Netizens Are 'Jealous'

Arjun Kapoor 'Finally' Gets Photo With AP Dhillon And Netizens Are 'Jealous'

Arjun Kapoor has a fan moment singer-rapper AP Dhillon at Amrita Arora's birthday bash. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and many other celebs were at the party.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 12:32 IST

Mumbai, India

Arjun Kapoor shares a photo with AP Dhillon.
Malaika Arora’s younger sister Amrita Arora recently celebrated her birthday. The event was no less than a star-studded affair with her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan and Farhan Akhtar in presence. Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also attended the bash. However, the highlight of the night was musician AP Dhillon joining them. Arjun Kapoor, who’s a huge fan of the singer, recently shared a photo with him and wrote, “Brothers in Arms!!! (Finally we got a picture together) #brownmunde".

In the photo, Arjun and Dhillon posed together. While Arjun looked uber-cool in an all black attire, Dhillon looked smart and suave in white. Seeing the pic, many fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One of them wrote, “SO JEALOUS!!! THIS IS MAJOR!!!!!!!". “Soo jealous," read the other one.

😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍". Many of them dropped a bundle of heart and fire emojis for seeing them together.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor also shared a glimpse of the birthday bash. Sharing a picture with Malaika Arora, Amrita and AP Dhillon, she wrote, “AP Dhillon in the house." She also tagged producer Ritesh Sidhwani and told him not to photobomb.

Malaika too shared an adorable video of her sister blowing the birthday candles. Sharing the video she wrote, “It’s our ammus birthday ❤️❤️❤️ @amuaroraofficial love you much."

Meanwhile on the work front, Arjun Kapoor recently starred in Kuttey alongside Tabu, Radhika Madan and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film garnered positive response from fans and critics alike. Earlier on talking about the film with News18, the actor shared, “I just want to keep improving with every film and I hope I continue to surprise people with my performances, film after film. What is extremely heartening to see is how encouraging the media and the audiences are about my effort in Kuttey. It is really motivating for me to continue picking interesting roles that push me to deliver better performances onscreen." He will next be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar.

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment

first published: February 01, 2023, 12:32 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 12:32 IST
