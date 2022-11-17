Home » News » Movies » Arjun Kapoor Gives Fitting Reply To Reporter Asking About Sex Before Wedding, Having Multiple Partners

Arjun Kapoor Gives Fitting Reply To Reporter Asking About Sex Before Wedding, Having Multiple Partners

Arjun Kapoor received a round of applause after he gave a befitting reply to a reporter who asked him about having multiple partners.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 14:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Arjun Kapoor was

Actor Arjun Kapoor subtly shut down a reporter asking about sex before marriage and ‘having multiple partners’ at a recent event. Arjun was attending the launch of MTV’s Nishedh Season 2 where he was fielding questions about several subjects, including abortion, tuberculosis, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD), and other such issues. During the press interaction, a reporter asked Arjun’s opinion about pre-marital sex.

“Our country’s identity, our country’s strong culture — where one should not have sex before marriage — why do you think before or after the wedding, there should be multiple partners or have open sex because India’s identity is one man one woman. We live once, we die once, and we marry also only once," the reporter asked.

When Arjun asked him who made the identity, the reporter replied Shah Rukh Khan. “Shah Rukh Khan is not India’s identity," Arjun said, fighting back a laugh. When the journalist said that Shah Rukh is promoting the idea, Arjun refused to believe it, adding that Shah Rukh would not promote this.

Detailing his response to the question, Arjun said, “In a person’s life, there are many highs and lows. You meet lots of people, you explore a lot of relationships. When you decide to get married, it is a bigger deal than perhaps not being married. Being in a relationship is a bigger deal but not as big as marriage. There are processes to reach that stage."

“Before that, if you are curious, you want to discover life, aap uss pehle insaan se milke ye nahi decide kar sakte ke issi se shaadi hogi. How will you know if they are right or not? If you’re compatible or not? At the age of 18-20, what do you understand about love? Many times you think it is true love but later you realise you want to focus on your career or we cannot live up to this relationship because there are a few things that are not working out. That’s allowed, why is that not allowed? When you ask questions such as ‘multiple partners’, this is not a video game. So change your question, the answer is logical," he added.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The actor will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

first published: November 17, 2022, 14:27 IST
last updated: November 17, 2022, 14:27 IST
