Arjun Kapoor Has Outburst on Film's Set, Says 'Had Every Right to Do So'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who is currently shooting for Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns had an outburst on the sets of the films and took to Instagram to talk about it. Taking to the Story section of Instagram, he wrote that he had an outburst on set, but did not mention which production’s set it was. He further added and reiterated

that he had every right to do so. He did not give details on the incident but mentioned at the end that he is currently not in the mood to explain what transpired.

His post read, “Yeah I had an outburst on set, but I had every and I mean EVERY right to do so. Irritation bahot hai, abhi mood nahi hai samjhane ka… kal pata chal jayega!!!

He was last seen in the film Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Yesterday, on November 7, the actor had shared a photo with his actress-girlfriend Malaika Arora. In the romantic photo shared by him, Arjun is looking at Malaika and smiling. Malaika is looking stunning in a Fuschia pink Manish Malhotra saree teamed with a champagne green bralette. As for Arjun, he looks dapper in an all-black ensemble for the festivities. Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, “When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy… @malaikaaroraofficial."

Malaika and Arjun are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood. They often create a buzz on social media with their mushy pictures. After much speculation and rumours, they finally confirmed their relationship in 2019.

