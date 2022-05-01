Arjun Kapoor Hilariously Recreates Anushka Sharma's Pic On Her Birthday: 'Wanted To Pay Proper Tribute'

Trust Arjun Kapoor to come up with the quirkiest birthday wish for Anushka Sharma! The Gunday actor, on Sunday, took to Instagram and recreated one of Anushka’s most popular pictures and left everyone in splits. In the original picture, which was taken in South Africa when she joined Virat Kohli and team India on a tour, Anushka was seen laying on the ground and posing for a picture. Arjun recreated the same and penned a sweet birthday note for her.

“Mera Nature yeh hai ki main India’s very own Nature Girl Anushka Sharma ko ek Natural sa wish karun on her birthday from among phool, patti and lots of ped-paude! Have the best life @anushkasharma! There is no one like you!" Arjun wrote. Anushka took to the comments section and said that she knows he already had the picture in his phone. “I know that this picture of you was already in your photo albums," she said.

However, Arjun denied it, adding that he especially clicked the picture to honour her. He wrote, “@anushkasharma u were my reference when I made them take this picture… wanted to pay u a proper tribute !!!" He added, “Tu photo detail main itna na jaa, mera emotion dekh yaar…" Anushka replied, “@arjunkapoor it’s a TRIBUTE!" and added, “@arjunkapoor details mein jaana is my forte! Your caption alternative- ‘happy birthday Anushka! May the grass on your side always be green and may I always be blessed with your friendship to remind me to water mine !’- there! You’re welcome !"

The banter continued with Arjun replying, “@anushkasharma chal now we know u can be a translator if I ever watch Virat batting with Hindi commentary… thanks a lot…"

While their banter continued, Anushka received birthday wishes from Athiya Shetty, Genelia D’souza, Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and more.

