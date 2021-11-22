Arjun Kapoor Hilariously Trolls Anushka Sharma After Virat Kohli Calls Her 'My Rock'

The last couple of months have been quite tough on Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli. From stepping down from T20I captaincy to getting knocked out from the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup 2021, a lot has been said and written about the cricketer on social media. During this tough phase, his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has been beside him like a strong pillar.

On Sunday, Kohli shared an appreciation post for her on Instagram. Sharing an adorable photo, wherein the couple was seen sporting white tees, Kohli called Anushka “my rock." Shared on November 21, the post has racked up over 6 million likes and hundreds of comments. Check it out:

Reacting to the post, while Anushka dropped an infinity emoticon in the comment section, it was Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious reaction which caught everybody’s attention. Playing around Kohli’s caption, Arjun gave a new nickname to Anushka. In reference to Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson’s stage name The Rock, Arjun dropped a hashtag, “desi Dwayne." The actor was also seeking approval from his co-star and friend Varun Dhawan, who is said to be one of Dwayne’s biggest fans.

This is not the first time Arjun was seen poking fun at Anushka. Earlier, the actress had shared a video, in which she slowly peered out of a curtained area, with her eyes were wide open and a broad creepy smile. Sharing the hilarious video, Anushka wrote, “Did anyone say pack up?" In the comment section of the post, Arjun asked, “Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around?"

Vamika is Anushka and Virat’s daughter, who was born earlier this year, in January.

On the work front, though Anushka has taken a break from the big screen, she has backed hit projects like ‘Paatal Lok’ and ‘Bulbbul.’

