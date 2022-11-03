Arjun Kapoor Hypes His Sister Anshula Kapoor Through Instagram Post, Check It Out Now

Actor Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula Kapoor share a close bond with each other and glimpses of their beautiful life are often seen on their respective social media handles. The 2 States actor in his recent social media post expressed his admiration for Anshula on her stellar weight loss journey. Arjun also claimed that he is ‘super-proud’ of her’ and that she has come a long way.

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a photo reel of Anshula that showcased a compilation of beautiful and stunning pictures of her during different phases from her life. From flaunting chic ethnic wear to suave formals and stylish gym wears, Anshula can be seen smiling from ear to ear in all of them. Arjun wrote in his captions, “You’ve come a long way! So don’t stop now. Always super proud of you!!(sic))".

Reacting to the endearing video, Anshula Kapoor commented, “Love you @arjunkapoor. You inspired me to keep going as we’ve both come a long way (kiss and heart emojis)". Stylist Mohit Rai wrote, “Bestest cutie @anshulakapoor". Meanwhile, Shanoo Sharma, Maheep Kapoor and Arpita Mehta left red heart emojis.

Born to Boney Kapoor and late Mona Shourie Kapoor, while Arjun went on to become an actor, Anshula heads The Fankind Experience, a fundraising platform that brings fans, celebrities and charities together to create magical once-in-a-lifetime experiences and happy memories, that work towards the greater good.

Last week, Anshula had opened up about her struggle with PCOS, and irregular periods. She had said, “I was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries (PCOS) at the age of 14. Now, as an adult, I know how common it is. But at the time, it was never spoken about. I felt like I was the only one dealing with myriads of PCOS symptoms — facial hair, insulin resistance, weight gain, heavy, painful periods, and so much more."

