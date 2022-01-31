Arjun Kapoor Introduces His New Friend, a Ducati Scrambler Worth Rs 13 Lakh

Arjun Kapoor on Sunday introduced his ‘new friend’ on Instagram - a Ducati Scrambler worth Rs 13 lakh. The Bollywood actor took share a series of monochrome pictures of him posing with his swanky new ride. Showing off his quirky sense of humour, Arjun wrote in the caption, “Swipe right to meet my new friend. I usually try & meet her over the weekend."

The Ducati India handle commented in the same vein, “Glad you swiped right on her!" Arjun’s friend and actor Ranveer Singh wrote, “Uff". Meanwhile, his sister Anshula Kapoor commented, “Killing it in monochrome".

Arjun’s new machine is said to be priced at around Rs 13 lakh on road. It is powered by an 803cc, air-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that churns out 71.87bhp of power and 66.2Nm of peak torque.

The actor had said in an interview earlier that he only started riding bikes with the Yezdi in his debut movie, Ishaqzaade. The bike had an element of rebel and ruggedness which complemented the character played by Arjun in Ishaqzaade. Before that, he had never ridden a bike in this life, and added that he prefers cars for moving around as compared to bikes. In cars too, he prefers SUVs to sedans.

The actor was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, which also starred Parineeti Chopra. He will next be seen in the film Ek Villain Returns alongside Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. He will also be seen in the film titled The Ladykiller.

