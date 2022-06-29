Arjun Kapoor Is Missing Sonam Kapoor, Says He Is Excited To Be Called 'Chachu'

Arjun Kapoor, who flew to Paris to celebrate his birthday with his girlfriend Malaika Arora, is excited to hold cousin Sonam Kapoor’s baby in his arms as he can’t wait to be called ‘chachu’. Arjun celebrated his birthday on June 26 and despite being on a vacation with his lover, he made sure to respond to everyone who wished him on his special day. To greet him, Sonam also shared multiple throwback pictures of themselves on Instagram. She wrote a heartfelt message for her cousin that read, “Happy happy birthday Arjun Kapoor, 15 days apart in birthdays. So, we’ve grown up, hand in hand, from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all."

In response to the post, Arjun revealed how excited he is to be called an uncle. He reshared Sonam’s post on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Love you. Miss you. Come home soon now, I’m excited to officially be called Arjun Chachu!"

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy on March 21 this year. Back then, the actress took to her social media and dropped a picture in which the actress was seen flaunting her baby bump. “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. ❤️❤️❤️ #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022," she wrote.

Advertisement

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he will be next seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns. The film is the sequel to Ek Villain which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. The action-thriller written by Tushar Hiranandani and Milap Milan Zaveri was about a criminal whose terminally ill wife was killed by a serial killer. However, the sequel will feature Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead apart from Disha Patani and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres on July 29 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.