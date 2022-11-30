Arjun Kapoor Is Now a Morning Person, Courtesy: 'Dilli Ki Sardi and Vibes'

Arjun Kapoor seems to be totally in love with Delhi’s beautiful morning. The actor, who is in the national capital for the shoot of his upcoming project, posted an Instagram video of his early morning drive on the empty roads of the city. The video captures the beauty and the ‘vibes’ of the city that have turned Arjun into a morning person.

“On some days, some extremely rare days, even I am a morning person. Thanks to Dilli ki Sardi and Dilli ki vibes," the actor wrote in the caption. The video features Hasan Raheem’s Aisay Kaisay song playing in the background. Check out the post here:

Commenting on the video, Arjun’s cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote, “Love this song". The actor’s fans also rushed to the comment section to share their reactions of the video. Many welcomed him to the city by writing, “Welcome to Delhi!", and “Swagat hai aapka Delhi mei". A user also commented, “Hamare ghar ke areas mein gediya or hume pata bhi nahi chala, Arjun Kapoor?" Another social media user wrote, “Good morning Arjun Ji. Looking so lovely and hot in this Dilli ki sardi mei. Have a great time and enjoy".

Previously, Arjun Kapoor had shared Instagram Stories of the crew setting up the scene for a shoot and in one of the photos, one could spot the iconic monument, Qutub Minar in the background. He also posted a close-up shot of the heritage structure.

According to reports, Arjun is in the national capital for the shoot of the next Mudassar Aziz directorial. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Apart from this untitled project, Arjun Kapoor will star with Bhumi Pednekar in Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller. He also has Kuttey with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan in the pipeline.

