Arjun Kapoor Keeps Ladylove Malaika Arora Close As They Ring In His Birthday With a View of Eiffel Tower

Arjun Kapoor is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, June 26. The actor is on a romantic holiday with his girlfriend, actress-model-Tv personality Malaika Arora in Paris where they are celebrating his birthday. Arjun has been excitedly sharing pictures from their trip, with the latest revealing that the couple is enjoying the view of the Eiffel Tower together.

On late Saturday night (IST), Arjun took to Instagram and shared a bunch of selfies with Malaika. The couple made a number of faces while they posed together. The gorgeous Eiffel Tower doubled up as their background in the pictures. Sharing the post, Arjun wrote, “Eiffel good… I knew I would…"

Earlier this week, a source close to Arjun informed News18.com that the couple jetted off to Paris to spend time together. “Arjun hasn’t had any time off recently. He has shot for his films back to back and his fitness journey too hasn’t allowed him any elbow room to let his hair down. Arjun will get into heavy promotions for Ek Villain 2 but before that he wants to spend a quiet birthday. He has flown to Paris with Malaika and the two will spend a week together in the most romantic city in the world," the source said.

“Arjun knows that he won’t be able to take a break for many months because between his new film shoots, to brand commitments, to other endorsement opportunities, he won’t get any breather. There are several new exciting films that have also come his way and he will choose some really cool projects soon. So, he is currently in one of the most exciting phases of his career and he is relishing it. He just wanted to go away from the prying eyes and relax and refocus on the task at hand when he comes back to town," the source added.

