Arjun Kapoor Looks Forward to Kuttey, The Ladykiller’s Release, Hopes They ‘Become Big Hits’, Allow Him ‘Excel’

Actor Arjun Kapoor is set for the audience to see him in brand new avatars in his upcoming films Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, which are scheduled to release in 2023. While Kuttey is a thriller where he will be sharing screen space with ace actors Tabu, Konkona Sensharma and Naseeruddin Shah, the latter is a suspense drama thriller co-starring Bhumi Pednekar which follows the whirlwind romance of small-town playboy and a self-destructive beauty.

Hoping to impress the audience with his performances in these films and garner rave reviews for them, Arjun says, “Kuttey is again that film which I feel will bring me a lot of joy and love and then, I’m confident that The Ladykiller will also deliver as a superb film and hopefully make my performance stand out. I have always wanted to be a part of credible films that allow me to also excel on screen as a performer."

For the 37-year-old, working with directors who help him explore a new side of him as an artiste is key, and he’s happy to have worked with Aasman and Ajay, who aided him in pushing the envelope. Talking about it, Arjun says, “I wanted to collaborate with storytellers who believe in me and push me to do better. Dibakar Banerjee, Aasman Bhardwaj and Ajay Bahl are filmmakers for whom I have bared my soul. So, yes I do hope that Kuttey and The Ladykiller become big hits. I have punted a lot on them and I hope that people like what I have done on screen!"

Arjun had a release with Ek Villain Returns this year but it had a lukewarm response at the box office. But he received wide acclaim and accolades for his portrayal of a Haryanvi cop in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021). He feels that much the black-comedy drama, his forthcoming films he will tackle diverse genres and challenge himself to deliver better performances.

He says, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was one such film that has given me tremendous love and appreciation. I received acting accolades for this film and I can’t be thankful enough for this project." Arjun adds, “As an actor, my journey in cinema has been of immense learning and growth. I feel I have finally found my groove in cinema and discovered what I truly want to do on screen. I have realised that I need to only do projects that bring me happiness and help me mature on screen."

Apart from Kuttey and The Lady Killer, he will also be seen in an untitled romantic comedy alongside Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh. It is being helmed by filmmaker Mudassar Aziz and the first schedule of the film took place in London. The cast began shooting for its second schedule in Rishikesh followed by Delhi in November. If reports are to be believed, the film revolves around a man and the humour that stems from him being stuck in a love triangle.

