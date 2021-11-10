Arjun Kapoor Looks Lean and Extremely Fit in Latest Instagram Pics

Arjun Kapoor took to social media on Wednesday to share some monochrome pictures dressed in a black suit. What catches attention is how fit he looks in his latest clicks. Arjun has been on a fitness journey for some months now and his latest pics show his drastic transformation and results of hard work.

Read: Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Will be Doing This Weekend

Earlier, Arjun had extended his support to the Indian national cricket team who suffered consecutive losses at the hands of New Zealand and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup and were eventually eliminated from the tournament.

Advertisement

In a lengthy note on his Instagram Stories, the actor has praised the team’s performance in the last decade, suggesting this time was a rare failure. He defended the Indian Team’s loss to The Black Caps, requesting fans to be patient. “Our ego gets bruised if India loses a match let alone two. That's how well this team has played over the last 10 years or so to bring smiles to our faces and create expectations,” he wrote.

Arjun also highlighted how the team has been playing over the last year in a bubble to entertain the people of the country and cricket fans worldwide. He urged people to allow the Men in Blue to “breathe and learn from a loss or two even.” Signing off, Arjun reckoned, “grow a pair and be gracious about us not winning to boost our egos.”

Read: Malaika Arora Blushes As Arjun Kapoor Looks Lovingly at Her in New Pic from Anil Kapoor’s Diwali Bash

Arjun is known for his love of football, but happens to enjoy cricket as well. Last year, he roped in the Indian skipper while poking fun at cricketers stuck at home during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

This year in August, Arjun like many Indians celebrated the Team’s historic win at Lord's England.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.