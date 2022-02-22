Arjun Kapoor Mocks Alia Bhatt After Taj Mahal Visit With Ranbir Kapoor; Rakul Preet Singh Reacts

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared an aesthetic photo of himself from his Taj Mahal visit with Ranbir Kapoor and also tagged the latter’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the post. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a photo of his profile with the monument in the background.

In the picture, clicked by Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor smiled while looking away from the camera. Sharing the post, he wrote, “When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj (plus) Me.." Reacting to the post, actor Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Haha finally you both saw the Taj." Arjun replied, “@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia (laughing emoji)." Arjun Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were recently in Agra for filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor has been dating Alia Bhatt since 2018, and fans are expecting them to announce their upcoming nuptials soon. The couple was, in fact, considering tying the knot in 2020, but the Covid pandemic halted those plans. When the Bollywood power couple made a public appearance at a promotional event for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in New Delhi in December 2021, the fan Q&A began with the inevitable question: ‘When is Ranbir marrying Alia?’

Ranbir answered the fan’s question in the wittiest way. “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last year? I think we should be happy with that," the actor said, before turning towards Alia and cheekily adding, “Humari kab hogi (When will we get married)?" Alia, who was visibly blushing, said, “You are asking me?" Ranbir quickly responded that he was asking Ayan. “Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai (One date is enough for today). Brahmastra ki release date," Ayan said, asking fans that they’d have to wait for the wedding date.

The film, which has been in the making for several years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, who has been born with some special powers. The modern-mytho drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in key roles.

