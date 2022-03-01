Arjun Kapoor Mocks Alia Bhatt Again; Tags Her On Ranbir Kapoor's Pic from Luv Ranjan's Haldi

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor never leaves a chance to make his close ones feel special, maintaining the trajectory, on Monday, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from the Haldi ceremony of his friend and filmmaker Luv Ranjan, and penned a congratulatory note. Luv recently tied the knot with Alisha Vaid on February 20, in Agra. The wedding was attended by Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. In the post, Arjun shared some glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities and the pictures feature Arjun, Luv, and Ranbir Kapoor as well. As Arjun shared these pictures, the Gunday actor mocked Alia Bhatt as he tagged her on beau Ranbir’s pictures.

In the pictures shared by Arjun, we can see Ranbir planting a kiss on Luv’s cheek during his Haldi ceremony, while Arjun is seen flashing his smile at the camera. In one of the next pictures, Ranbir is seen sitting on a balcony, as he stares at the magnificent Taj Mahal in the distance. In both these pictures featuring the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor, Arjun goofily tagged Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia.

The photos in the post also see some pictures featuring the bride and groom, and actor Varun Sharma. Along with the post, Arjun wrote, “Chalo abhi forever wala rishta confirmed hai congratulations to Luv & Alisha officially finally & also I can post whatever little we remember from our time in Agra !!!! #photodump #yaarkishaadi #foreverlove".

Check the pictures here:

Well, this isn’t the first time Arjun has teased Ranbir by Alia’s name. A few days back,Arjun Kapoor shared an aesthetic photo of himself from his Taj Mahal visit with Ranbir Kapoor and also tagged the latter’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt in the post.He wrote, ‘When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me…" As soon as Arjun shared the picture, actress Rakul Preet Singh reacted, “Haha finally you both saw the Taj." In response, Arjun said, “@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia’, followed by laughing emojis. Arjun’s comment left the fans laughing.

Ranbir Kapoor has been dating Alia Bhatt since 2018, and fans are expecting them to announce their upcoming nuptials soon. The couple was, in fact, considering tying the knot in 2020, but the Covid pandemic halted those plans.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra. The film, which has been in the making for several years now, will see Ranbir as Shiva, who has been born with some special powers. The modern-mytho drama also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in key roles.

