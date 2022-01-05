Arjun Kapoor, Nora Fatehi to Ekta Kapoor: Covid-19 Hits Bollywood Once Again

The coronavirus, since 2020, has been impacting the world and life. Lately, things appeared to be in control, and just when we thought 2022 was going to be slightly different, the COVID-19 cases witnessed a surge across the country. Towards the end of 2021, a number of states in India reported a spike in COVID-19 infections. As far as Maharashtra is concerned, the spike in daily cases was coming from the heart of the state, Mumbai. The tinsel town has been adversely affected by the virus as many TV and film personalities tested positive for the deadly virus lately.

1. Ekta Kapoor

Director-producer Ekta Kapoor, on January 3, shared that she tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker penned a note about how despite taking proper precautionary measures, she got infected. Ekta urged people, who have come in contact with her, to get their tests done.

2. Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani had tested positive on December 29. In a now-expired Instagram Story, Rhea had revealed about the same. Addressing the media coverage on her COVID-19 diagnosis, Rhea had said that she doesn’t know why someone’s private health information is news or gossip. “It's invasive and weird. My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions,” she had written.

3. Nora Fatehi

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi has also tested COVID-19 positive. Though the actress has not given out any statement, it was her spokesperson who revealed that she tested positive for the virus on December 28. Nora was promoting her latest song's release with singer Guru Randhawa, and had visited popular reality television shows including Bigg Boss 15 and The Kapil Sharma Show.

4. John Abraham, wife Priya Runchal

Taking to his now-expired Instagram Stories, John Abraham on Monday confirmed that he and his wife Priya Runchal have contracted the novel coronavirus. The actor revealed that they have quarantined themselves and are experiencing mild symptoms.

5. Drashti Dhami

TV actress Drashti Dhami, in her recent post, revealed that she has tested positive of COVID-19. “Just some good things to keep me company as I fight the 3rd wave,” she captioned the post which featured a bunch of lilies, a Twix bar, and her web show.

6. Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee, and son

Nakuul Mehta had also informed his fans about him being infected with the COVID-19 virus. The actor shares regular updates with his fans as to how he is utilising his quarantine time. Nakuul’s post depicts that the actor has kept a positive attitude while fighting the virus. On January 3, Nakuul's wife Jankee and their 11-month-old baby boy, Sufi also tested positive. Following the results, Jankee had penned a heart-wrenching note about it.

7. Delnaaz Irani

Delnaaz Irani, who had recently landed a pivotal role in a new daily soap, took to Instagram to share that she got infected with the virus. Delnaaz wrote that she has learned the hard way that “being positive at all times can be dangerous”. The actress shared that she is having mild symptoms and throat pain. While concluding her post, she urged people to follow all precautionary measures as COVID-19 spares none.

8. Sonu Nigam, wife, son

Sharing a video, Sonu Nigam revealed that he along with his wife and son tested positive. The singer, who is currently in Dubai, got himself tested thrice to confirm that he has contracted the virus.

9. Anita Raj

Anita Raj, who is currently seen as Kulwant Kaur in Choti Sarrdaarni, has also contracted the virus. The veteran actress was tested positive on January 3 and is in quarantine.

Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others from Bollywood had also tested positive recently, but have recovered.

