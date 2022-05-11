Arjun Kapoor on 10 Years in Bollywood: 'I Feel Great I'm Viewed As Mainstream Hindi Film Hero'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is ecstatic that he has completed a decade in the Hindi film industry. Arjun had burst onto the scene with an enigmatic debut in Ishaqzaade, a film that he admits catapulted him to ‘overnight recognition and fame’. The actor says his journey in cinema has been of immense learning and that he only wishes to entertain audiences thoroughly in the next decade of his career.

Arjun says, “It feels incredible to have completed 10 years in this cut-throat industry where your destiny is written and re-written every Friday. I’m fortunate that I got a debut like Ishaqzaade that catapulted me to overnight recognition and fame. I was fortunate that my next few films got me success and acclaim and I’m deeply thankful to all the filmmakers who have made me a part of their projects. They are the architects of my career and they have shaped my journey in cinema."

He adds, “Along the way, I hopefully became a better performer and became more and more serious about my craft and the projects that I want to be associated with. My journey in cinema has been that of immense learning. My successes and failures have both taught me to be grounded and made me constantly reinvent myself on screen. Today, I feel great that I’m viewed as a Mainstream Hindi film hero who can also convincingly headline off-center content forward films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kuttey, The Lady Killer, among others."

Advertisement

Arjun is grateful to his fans for always being a constant source of inspiration and for showering him with love. He says, “I’m a work in progress actor and I know where I stand. So, I’m only excited to learn more and do more on screen. I’m grateful that my fans have been a constant source of inspiration to me, praying and cheering me along in my memorable journey in cinema. They have been great motivators, constantly telling me to look ahead and beyond my failures or successes."

The actor says that he would like to celebrate this moment with them. “I’m excited about my slate of films that I have to offer to my fans and audiences. They reflect the headspace that I’m currently in as an actor and performer. I hope to win as much love as possible with these projects. These films will set up my next decade in cinema and I hope to entertain everyone thoroughly."

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor has an interesting mix of films this year that will see him straddle many genres. He will be seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2, Aasman Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, and Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.