Arjun Kapoor on Being Trolled for Age Gap With Malaika Arora: 'Those Same People Will Be Dying...'

Arjun Kapoor’s love life has been the talk of the town for several years now, more so because of a certain age gap between him and his girlfriend Malaika Arora. While Arjun is 36, Malaika is 48. The actor called it a “silly thought process" to “contextualise a relationship" on the basis of age.

Speaking to Masala.com, Arjun said, “Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don’t even look at 90 percent of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you cannot believe that narrative."

Advertisement

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognised, the rest is all just a lot of noise. Plus, you can’t be so bothered about whose age is what, so we should just live, let live and move on. I think it’s a silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship," he added.

Malaika Arora, who couldn’t ring in New Year 2022 with Arjun Kapoor, recently shared an adorable post for her man on Instagram. Arjun recently tested positive for Covid-19. He’s been self-quarantining at home.

Meanwhile, apart from Arjun, his sister Anshula Kapoor and cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for Covid-19. This coincidentally came on Anshula’s birthday. Rhea took to Instagram to confirm the same and said she and her husband were “isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.