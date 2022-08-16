Arjun Kapoor on Bollywood Films Being Boycotted: We Made a Mistake by Being Silent About It

Lately, the trend of boycotting Bollywood films had gotten much traction on social media. Even before its release, certain section of the audience are demanding the complete boycott of the film or the actors present in them. Recent films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have been on the receiving end of this. Recently, actor Arjun Kapoor opened up on the same and said that the industry needs to come together.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the Ek Villain 2 actor said, “I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that ‘our work will speak for ourselves’. You know you don’t always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film."

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor continued, “On Fridays morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new film, the excitement in people, and the shine of the industry is coming down. Lagatar keechad uchaalte jayenge toh nayi gaadi bhi thodi si shine kho degi na? Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein kyunki we have turned a blind eye on it. We think that people’s perception will change after the film’s release."

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. Next, he will be seen in Kuttey and The Lady Killer.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here