Arjun Kapoor on Trolls Targeting His Relationship With Malaika Arora: 'In India, We All Love to Gossip'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the hottest couples in B-Town. For quite some time, the two had kept their relationship under the wraps, but ever since they went public with their affair, they never refrain from sharing adorable pictures and videos of themselves. Well, things were not that simple for both Arjun and Malaika, they often faced social media backlash and trolling, due to their 12-year age difference. Now, in a recent interview, Arjun stated that speculations regarding one’s personal life can make the feelings you have for the relationship come across as frivolous.

Speaking about it on Social Media Star, Arjun opened up about his decision to embrace his relationship with Malaika in public. He said that instead of letting people speculate about their love life, it is always better to respect the relationship by embracing it in the public. A lot of was speculated and written about their relationship and Arjun feels that the continuous speculations regarding one’s personal life, which are often made without keeping certain emotions in mind, can make one feel frivolous at some point.

Addressing the trolling, Arjun said that he is immune to the backlash and takes it with his coffee. The actor highlighted how in India, people love to gossip about others and have opinions. “We love to have opinions, We’ve all become jananis,” he said.

Arjun came on the show along with comedian Sumukhi Suresh, wherein the two spoke right from their hearts about their personal and professional lives.

Meanwhile on the work front, Arjun is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Directed by Mohit Sure, the romantic action thriller will star John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Ek Villan Returns is slated to release on July 8, 2022.

