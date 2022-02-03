Arjun Kapoor Pens Emotional Letter to Mom Mona Shourie on Her Birth Anniversary: 'I Miss Being Ok'

Arjun Kapoor remembered his mom Mona Shourie Kapoor on her birth anniversary. The actor shared a picture of her framed photo placed between a flower arrangement and a lamp lit in front of it. Sharing the picture, Arjun spoke about missing her. He also shared a picture from his childhood and penned a note for her.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Arjun shared a picture of his mom from his childhood days and wrote, “Happy Birthday Maa. Someday soon we will smile together again… We will be happy & I’ll get to be your child and nothing else."

He then shared a post and penned a longer letter addressing his late mother. “Happy birthday Mom. I miss seeing your name on my phone. I miss coming back home to you. I miss seeing you & @anshulakapoor talk away endlessly. I miss you maa… I miss saying ur name I miss your smell I miss being immature & having you sort me out I miss being a child I miss smiling with you I miss being ok I miss feeling whole because I had you be my side… I am incomplete without you I just hope this version of me is still making you proud as u watch over us," he said.

He signed off the moving post as “Your flawed over honest chubby cheeks son…" Arjun received love from family and friends. Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Tahira Kashyap, Tisca Chopra, Radhika Madan and Bhumi Pednekar dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Fans too showered the actor with love. “Bfully expressed Arjun!! Ur mum must be proud of you… you are a bful human, someone who live it all with love!!! Giving a virtual hug!!!" a comment read. “Baba she is watching you and she is proud of you and Anshula be strong," another added.

Mona was Boney Kapoor’s first wife. They had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Mona was diagnosed with cancer and succumbed to the battle on March 25, 2012, just weeks before Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade.

