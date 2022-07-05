Arjun Kapoor Poses With 'Shopaholic' Malaika Arora In This Uber Cool Picture; Check Here

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have been dating for a while now, never shy away from expressing love toward each other. From dinner dates to foreign vacations; the two actors are often spotted together and drop love-filled pictures on social media too. On Tuesday too, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared an uber-cool snap with his ladylove Malaika.

The click looks like from Arjun and Malaika’s recent trip to Paris. They can be seen in what looks like a store. Arjun wore a blue t-shirt and paired it with black pajamas, a slouchy beanie skull cap. He also added swag to his look with goggles. On the other hand, Malaika Arora wore a green blazer and shorts. Needless to say, the two looked absolutely stunning. “A Selfie with the Shopaholic 😈😋😎!!!" Arjun wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

Arjun and Malaika’s fans and industry colleagues were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “When you both are getting married?" another social media user commented, “Wow! Looking handsome buddy."

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship official in 2019. Recently, the actor if he is afraid of ‘villains’ around him when it comes to his true love. To this, the actor mentioned that every story has a villain too and said, “Every story has a hero and a villain too. In your story, you have to be a hero for some and a villain for others. If your love is true, you don’t think if you are a hero or a villain. The repercussions of it will be different for all. In life, when love is concerned, it has to be pure. You may look at somebody as a villain, but for others, he can be a hero."

Advertisement

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns which is a sequel of Ek Villain. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. However, the sequel will feature Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead apart from Disha Patani and John Abraham. It is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will hit theatres on July 29 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.