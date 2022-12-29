Arjun Kapoor Posts Childhood Pic With 'Li'l Sis' Anshula on Her Birthday, Calls Her 'Co-rider for Life'

Arjun Kapoor posted a throwback picture with his sister Anshula, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today. The photo featured a young Anshula Kapoor wearing a white dress and riding a toy car, while Arjun can be seen sporting a bright smile, posing next to her. “My co-rider for life! We are in this together; good, bad or ugly. Happy bday Lil sister- you deserve the best always!” the actor wrote in the captions.

Check out the post here-

Advertisement

Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s kids from his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor.

Reacting to the heart-warming birthday wishes from her big brother, Anshula wrote a comment showering her love. She wrote, “I love you” along with heart emojis. Actress Tabu too dropped red heart emojis. Many admirers took to the comment section as well.

One user wrote, “Happy happy birthday”, while another wrote, “How cute is this !” “Happy birthday Anshula and happy new year to both of you in advance”, wrote one netizen.

Apart from Arjun, Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and his second wife, Sridevi, also took to the Instagram Stories section and wished Anshula. The photo showed the siblings with a jigsaw puzzle tattoo, which if put together will make it complete.

“Happy Birthday to my favourite human. You complete me,” Khushi wrote.

Check out the story here-

Advertisement

Anshula Kapoor reshared the photo in her story and wrote, “I love you so much!” and posted many emojis.

On her birthday eve, Anshula’s rumoured beau Rohan Thakkar, a screenwriter for Hindi films, arranged a surprise dinner date with her friends. Anshula shared photos from this special birthday party on her Instagram. In the pictures, the rumoured couple can be seen along with their other friends as they happily pose for the camera.

Aren’t the photos absolutely lovely?

Read all the Latest Movies News here