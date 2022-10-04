Arjun Kapoor Posts Glimpse Of Dinner Date With 'Best Company' Malaika Arora In London; See Pic

Arjun Kapoor posted a picture of his beau Malaika Arora from their dinner date on Monday. The actor, who is presently in London for the shoot of his upcoming untitled film, went out with his “best company" Malaika for a dinner date at KOYN restaurant, hosted by food entrepreneur Samyukta Nair.

In the Instagram Stories posted by Arjun, Malaika can be seen wearing a black jacket along with a statement ring, a wristwatch, and minimal makeup. She also shows off her tattoo that reads, ‘Love’.

During a recent interview with Masala Magazine, Malaika revealed friendship was the foundation of her love relationship with Arjun. She said the best thing about Arjun is that not only do I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. “It is critical to adore and fall in love with your best buddy. Arjun gets me, he understands me, and he tells it like it is. I believe we are both each other’s strongest supporters. I can speak with him about anything and everything. That’s the most crucial aspect of being in a relationship - you should be able to be yourself, and I can be myself with Arjun," Malaika was quoted as saying.

Malaika and Arjun had been together since 2016. While initially, the couple was quite secretive about the relationship, they eventually made it public.

Malaika, however, added that she was not ready for answering marriage “just yet." The actress said that she believed in the notion that decisions about marriage should be taken with patience and not as a social requirement.

“When it comes to my marriage, I think I am not ready to answer it just yet," the actor added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika will be seen in a show, Arora Sister, with her sister Amrita. Arjun, on the other hand, has several films in the pipeline and will be next in director Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey. The film also stars Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles.

