Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot: 'He Should Be Allowed To Be Himself'

Ranveer Singh recently set social media on fire after he went completely nude for his latest photoshoot for a magazine. The pictures left netizens gasping for breath and went viral in merely minutes. Now, Arjun Kapoor has reacted to the same while he was promoting his upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns.

On being asked about Ranveer Singh getting trolled because of his nude photoshoot, Arjun said that one should be allowed to be oneself. He further added that his Gunday co-star never is never pretentious and therefore one must not pay attention to the trolls. “The thing is, you should be allowed to be yourself. He is that way. Mujhe nahi lagta Ranveer Singh kabhi bhi kisi cheez ko karte hai without being himself. Koi dikhawa nahi hai unme. Aap unhe 10-12 saal se dekh rahe hai," Arjun said.

“When he comes in, there’s warmth, there’s enjoyment, there’s energy. Woh unki personality ka extension hain. Unki marzi hain, unka social media. Unhe sahi lagta hain iss waqt to be in that way that he wants to be. He wants to celebrate being comfortable in his own skin. I think we should respect that. Having an opinion is fair. I think trolls ko importance deni hi nahi chahiye zindagi mein because Kuch toh log kahenge, unka kaam hain kehna. Aapko jo theek lagta hain, aapko karna chahiye," the actor added.

Arjun also praised Ranveer and mentioned how he enjoys doing whatever he does. “And full credit to the boy if he is very happy doing what he is doing. If he is not being forced into it, and it’s not being done in a wrong way or crude way, we should respect that. He’s allowed to do what he wants to do and be happy, and he’s making people happy by doing that also," he said.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. The film that also stars Tara Sutaria, Disha Patani and John Abraham in the lead will hit theatres on July 29. Besides this, Arjun will also be seen in The Lady Killer.

