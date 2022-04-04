Arjun Kapoor Reminisces About 'Simpler Times' Amid Malaika Arora’s Recovery From Car Accident

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram on Monday and treated his fans to a throwback picture from 2010. Sharing the picture, the Ishaqzaade actor reminisced about simpler times and simpler life.

In the picture, we see a younger Arjun Kapoor who looks handsome as he donned a light-bearded look. He sported a blue jacket and a white t-shirt as he seems lost in his thoughts.

Taking to the captions, he wrote, “Back to the future… 2010. What if we could go back for a brief moment to appreciate it all… simpler times simpler minds simpler lives everything just felt simpler."

Soon after, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they gushed over this unseen picture of their favorite actor. Fans dropped heart and fire emoticons as they loved the throwback photo of Arjun.

On Sunday afteroon, Arjun Kapoor was spotted outside Malaika Arora’s home as he visited there to check in on the actress’ health. For the unversed, Malaika Arora’s car met with an accident on Saturday night on the expressway at Khopoli, Maharashtra. The actress was returning from Pune after attending a fashion show.

“The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident-prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damage. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station had said.

“We have received the registration numbers of all three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently, we have made a mention of the incident and an FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault," assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station shared on Saturday night.

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez, is now gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic action thriller will also feature John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in key roles and is slated to release on July 8 this year.

