Arjun Kapoor Reveals He was Rejected by Ishaqzaade Producer Aditya Chopra in His First Look Test

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor rose to fame with his very first film, Ishaqzaade (2012). From 2 States to Half Girlfriend, Arjun kept his audiences entertained. He recently completed ten years in the industry. In a new interview, Arjun revealed that producer Aditya Chopra had rejected him at his first look test with Yash Raj Films.

During a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Arjun recalled his struggling days in the film industry. Arjun revealed that he didn’t want to make his debut with his father Boney Kapoor’s support because he thought that was the easiest way out and termed it a ‘safety net’.

Arjun then further said that he went for the auditions and Aditya Chopra rejected him. “Aditya Chopra saw my photos first and said yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta, isko hum supporting… (he can’t be an actor, we can maybe cast him as supporting…) he can’t be a main lead. He was not very impressed with my images,” he added.

At that point, Arjun had never met Aditya or late filmmaker Yash Raj Chopra. “I had met a lot of people because I have grown up in the industry, I will not lie, I had never met Adi sir,” he shared.

He also recalled that at a point YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma took him under her wing and for the six months he polished his craft and lost more weight. “Adi made a reluctant decision and asked to try me on screen,” added Arjun.

The audition that Aditya saw was an uncut version of Arjun goofing around with the casting director after the scene. “He said “acha isme kuch colour hai’ (he has other talents as well). He can do other stuff also, he is not one-dimensional and that's how I landed up for my first film,” the Panipat actor recalled.

He further admitted to having a family legacy, but making a debut in the industry, without any help from his family was a dream come true for him.

Arjun made his debut with Ishqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra in 2012. Up next, the actor has The Ladykiller and Kuttey in his pipeline.

