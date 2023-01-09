Arjun Kapoor Says 'Everybody Has Right To Opinion In Democracy' As He Talks About Pathaan Row

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to release later this month and with each passing day, the action-thriller film which is an ambitious part of the Yash Raj spy universe is finding itself in controversies, especially because of its song Besharam Rang. As such, several social media users are urging others to boycott Pathaan and the outrage has only snowballed owing to an act of vandalism in a theatre in Ahmedabad. Arjun Kapoor whose film Kuttey is all set to release next week has now shared his take on the controversies and whether he feels concerned due to these boycott calls.

During an interview with IndiaToday.in, the Ek Villian Returns actor emphasized why it’s important to trust the Censor Board and be cognizant of the rules set in the democracy. He explained, “I think the fact that we are discussing it will give an undue advantage to it at this point. We have to trust our censor board and the central government as they operate together. I think everybody has a right to an opinion in a democracy, but we as artistes have to do what the film demands and have to stick to that authenticity. I don’t think we need to get caught up in a question that gives undue importance to things that create unnecessary banter and chatter."

Arjun also elaborated that an actor’s job is to act their part well and leave it at the disposal of the public to determine if it is offensive or not. “Our job should always be to do what is needed for the film and then give the film to the people who can decide what offends them and what doesn’t. I think we have followed that for a long time. Every film that gets made has to follow a process, even if our film is no exception. We should just trust the process and the rules in a democracy," he added.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan marks the much-awaited comeback of the King of Bollywood on the big screens, Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey is helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and features an ensemble star cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Tabu, Shardul Bhardwaj, Radhika Madam, Konkona Sen Sharma and others.

