Arjun Kapoor Says He’s Inspired by Ajay Devgn and Looks Up to Him: ‘He Has Created A Legacy’

Arjun Kapoor has already been a part of the Hindi film industry for a decade. The actor, who was recently seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, is gearing up for his next films. As he celebrates the release of Ek Villain Returns, he has now revealed who he considers his inspiration in Bollywood.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Arjun revealed that he looks up to Ajay Devgn. He said, “I really look up to Ajay Devgn’s career as a reference point, if I may say. For me, he is an inspiration. The way he has managed to cultivate his audience. He’s done performance driven films, he has done action, he has done comedy with Rohit sir, done Singham and Drishyam too. He is a director, producer and distributor as well. He has created a legacy."

He continued and added, “He is also working with my dad on Maidan and I am so happy. Somewhere I feel I am heading in; Subconsciously, I’ve always meandered towards following his career. He’s so relaxed about it. It’s not about aping someone’s career. It’s just as a reference that despite the variety of work he did, he stuck to his own lane. I would like to learn from him."

Well, all we can hope is for Arjun Kapoor to someday team up with his idol in a film! Wouldn’t it be interesting to see Arjun and Ajay Devgn share screen? Arjun Kapoor has Lady Killer lined up ahead, where he has been cast opposite Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a dark comedy boasting of an ensemble cast including Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Radhika Madan and Kumud Mishra.

