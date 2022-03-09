Arjun Kapoor Says Malaika Arora 'Finally Managing to See the Back of Me' as He Teases Gf With Sexy Pool Pic

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have proved that their social media PDA game is very strong. Recently, the Bollywood hunk took to his Instagram Story section, to give a glimpse of his shirtless look to his fans. Not just that, he teased his girlfriend Malaika with his sexy photo. In the snap, Arjun can be seen half immersed in the pool, with his hands over his head. He has turned his back to the camera. Captioning it, he wrote, “@malaikaaroraofficial Finally managing to see the back of me !!!"

Take a look at the post:

A couple of days ago, Malaika gave a sneak peek into a corner of her room in her Instagram Stories, which housed a home plant, a table lamp, and a photo frame that had Malaika and her beau, Arjun in the frame, among some other small showpieces.

The photo in the frame shows the couple cozying up to each other and is just one of the many instances where both of them have not publicly held back to display their love and affection for each other. This Valentine’s Day, Arjun had, in an interview with Hindustan Times, talked about how they have grown as a couple and what it takes to stand by his ladylove and deal with all of the hatred that comes their way on social media.

Arjun said that they stood by each other throughout this relationship, facing rumours, brickbats, and pointless gossip brought on by social media toxicity. For several days, it was a living hell for them, he said. “Because we were out in the open, she had to deal with a lot, but I admire her for treating me and our relationship with such decency."

48-year old Malaika and 36-year old Arjun, who came out in the open with their relationship in 2019 often face flak due to the age gap between them.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in films like Ek Villain Returns and Kuttey.

