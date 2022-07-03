Arjun Kapoor Shares More Pics, Videos from Romantic Paris Vacay with Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor Comments

Arjun Kapoor, who recently returned to India with lady love Malaika Arora, is missing his Paris vacation. It seems like the actor had no intentions of coming back. On Saturday, he shared a photo dump on his Instagram handle and wrote, “When in Paris," along with the hashtags, throwback and take me back to Paris.

Arjun shared a thread of 10 aesthetic pictures and videos that he clicked along the way during his vacation. From yummy brunch to mesmerizing view of Eiffel Tower, Arjun picked the best shots from his gallery and shared them with his Insta family. His post grossed over 18k likes and many compliments from his fans. Many even appreciated the Sardar Ka Grandson’s actor impeccable photography skills in the comment section.

Arjun and Malaika jetted off to Paris to ring in the former’s 37th birthday. However, the couple didn’t forget to keep their fans posted and spammed their Instagram feeds with multiple pictures. Reacting to the picture, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Winning the dump game." Samiksha Pednekar wrote, “That pizza 🔥"

On the work front, Malaika Arora appeared as a judge in India’s Best Dancer. Whereas, Arjun is gearing up for the release of his next film Ek Villain Returns. The makers of recently released the much-awaited trailer featuring Arjun along with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. Mohit Suri’s directorial Ek Villain Returns is a sequel to a 2014 movie of the same title. Interestingly, the film is reported to continue up from where it left off eight years ago.

During the trailer release of Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor was asked if he is afraid of ‘villains’ around him when it comes to his true love. The actor replied, “Every story has a hero and a villain too. In your story, you have to be a hero for some and a villain for others. If your love is true, you don’t think if you are a hero or a villain. The repercussions of it will be different for all. In life, when love is concerned, it has to be pure. You may look at somebody as a villain, but for others, he can be a hero."

Besides Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in the movie The Lady Killer, directed by Ajay Bahl. The movie will feature Bhumi Pednekar and Mrityunjay Pandey in the lead role. He also has Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey in the pipeline.

