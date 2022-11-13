Home » News » Movies » Arjun Kapoor Sets BF Goals as He Holds Car Door Open for Malaika Arora Post Dinner Date, Watch

Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were clicked at Bandra and the couple looked gorgeous twinning in black.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 08:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora clicked together post dinner date

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most happening couples in BTown. They have been dating for some time and have been clicked together in public many times. The two never shy away from displaying their love for each other. Recently, Arjun and Malaika were clicked at Bandra and the couple looked gorgeous twinning in black. The Ek Villain 2 actor donned a black shirt with black trousers for their outing. He added a bit of swag to his looks by choosing a pair of shades.

On the other hand, Malaika layered a black top with a blazer of the same colour and paired it with black pants. She completed her looks in black heels. A video shared by popular Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani also showed Arjun opening the car door for Malaika as they headed home after their dinner date.

Take a look at the photos and videos here:

RELATED NEWS

Arjun’s sweet gesture impressed fans who took to the comment section to praise the couple. One user wrote, “love the way he protects and safe guards her. he knows that she is the greatest treasure. look at her" while another user shared, “Soon to become husband and wife."

A couple of days ago, Malaika sparked marriage rumours with Arjun Kapoor after she shared a cryptic post on Instagram, saying she said yes. It was later revealed that she said yes to a reality show. The show will revolve around Malaika’s family, friends, and work. She is set to give fans access to her past, present, and future through unfiltered conversations in the new show. It is also reported that the reality show will feature guest appearances from her friends and family who will spill the tea on her.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the film Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. The actor will next be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey, The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake.

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 13, 2022, 08:17 IST
last updated: November 13, 2022, 08:17 IST

