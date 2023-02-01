Home » News » Movies » Arjun Kapoor Sets Relationship Goals As He Holds Car’s Door Open for GF Malaika Arora; Watch Viral Video

Arjun Kapoor Sets Relationship Goals As He Holds Car’s Door Open for GF Malaika Arora; Watch Viral Video

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were spotted at Kareena Kapoor Khan's home to celebrate Amrita Arora's birthday. The couple look uber cool as they arrived in style for the bash.

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 15:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor celebrates her sister Amrita's b'day at Kareena Kapoor's home. (Image: Manav Manglani)
Malaika Arora’s sister and actress, Amrita Arora, celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. Many celebrities wished her on her special day but her BFF Kareena Kapoor was a step ahead. She threw a birthday bash for Amrita at her place. Needless to say, Malaika Arora topped the list of guests. She arrived at the birthday party with her boyfriend and actor, Arjun Kapoor. The couple were heading home when they were papped outside Kareena’s residence.

In the video shared by Manav Manglani, Malaika Arora can be seen with Arjun Kapoor walking towards their car. They pause for a moment to wave at the paparazzi before getting inside the car and leaving Kareena Kapoor's home. Arjun Kapoor was sporting a casual look with black denim and a blue T-shirt. Malaika, on the other hand, was looking gorgeous in a black top with sheer details and a pair of beige pants.

As per photos and videos from Amrita Arora's birthday bash, the couple had a whole lot of fun at the party, hosted by Kareena Kapoor. The latter posted several pictures from the celebration on her Instagram stories. Kareena could be seen in a black tank top. The actress dropped a series of pictures. The first one was a blurry picture of herself, for which she wrote, “The night hasn't even begun and it's already blurry." Moving on, she posted a picture with Armita Arora, saying, “The feeling when it's your BFF's birthday." Additionally, the actress shared a photo of herself with Malaika Arora, Amrita, and AP Dhillon along with the caption, “AP Dhillon in the house." Riteish Sidwani, a producer, was also tagged and warned not to photobomb.

On her Instagram stories, Amrita Arora posted images of Kareena Kapoor's house. There were big golden balloons that were encircled by lamps and fairy lights. She also thanked her BFF for organising the party for her.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating for a while. When Malaika posted a loving birthday message to Arjun in 2019, the couple made their relationship official via Instagram.

On the work front, Malaika Arora recently hosted her reality show Moving In With Malaika. Arjun Kapoor's latest film, Kuttey, made a lot of buzz on social media. The film also starred Radhika Madan, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

first published: February 01, 2023, 14:59 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 15:31 IST
