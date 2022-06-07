Arjun Kapoor Slams Troll For Calling Him 'Rich Boy' Who Can 'Never Get In Shape'; Malaika Arora Lauds Him

Arjun Kapoor did not spare a troll who was commenting about his fitness journey and his girlfriend, actress Malaika Arora was all for it. On Tuesday, Arjun took to his Instagram Stories to reveal that his trainer received a comment regarding the actor’s fitness. The troll called Arjun a ‘rich boy’ who can ‘never get in shape’.

“Man ur a lucky trainer to get a client like this a**, u keep printing money boy, this guy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality bro," the comment read. Arjun not only clapped back in the comments section but also wrote a long note on his Instagram Stories.

“So according to people like u being in shape is just having cuts on ur body… the shift in mentality the ability to show up and push hard to smile through a session to eat clean to be disciplined in adversity to make each session count and improve ur actual health and strength and posture and ability to push isn’t the point of working our right??? We should all just look like ur display picture… that’s a sad way of looking at fitness… and where the mentality is concerned I can stand up to criticism and reply face to face I don’t hind behind a pic of a torso," he told the troll.

Arjun then shared a screenshot of his response on his Instagram Stories and said that it is because of comments and thought processes of such trolls that “the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best looking body and nothing else."

He explained, “Fitness is way more than that for anyone who’s ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm by living for yourself taking care of yourself doing best you can and forming a routine despite obstacles not just about looking like a faceless DP."

Arjun went to give encourage those who are struggling with their diets and lifestyle to not give up. “I encourage anyone who’s ever had a bad day week or even month with their diet or lifestyle you are truly powerful and courageous if you have the ability to get up and try again…. Fitness isn’t about a six pack fitness is about mental emotional and physical well being and any trainer or person saying otherwise isn’t seeing it from a wholesome life perspective but for just external gratification… Damn those who sit and judge and comment they don’t know you they don’t know your journey to be happier about your own body!!!" he said.

His reaction for lauded by Malaika Arora. The actress-TV personality shared his response to the trolls on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Well said, Arjun and don’t ever let these trolls and criticism dull your shine… more power to you and your journey." Anushka Sharma also applauded Arjun for his comeback. “Well said," she said.

