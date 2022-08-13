Arjun Kapoor Talks About His Equation With Malaika Arora, Says 'She Has Always Been Supportive'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a long time now. Ek Villain Returns actor never shies away from talking about his relationship in public. In a recent interview, Arjun talked about his equation with Malaika and shared that it’s about being with somebody ‘who makes you happy’.

“It is not about being as direct as that. That would be taking away from the equation I share with her. It is more about being around someone who makes you happy. And when you are in a relationship, the equation allows you to talk about everything," he told Filmfare.

Arjun also mentioned that Malaika never fails to inspire or motivate him when it comes to fitness. “She has always influenced me. And because she is inspirational to many people, I am always inspired by her," he added.

The Gunday actor further heaped praises on his ladylove and appreciated her for being supportive. He also shared that the ‘nicest part’ about being with Malaika is that she understands his profession since she is also from the same industry. “She has always been supportive and has always understood my shortcomings and feelings. The nicest part about being with her is that she has a sense of understanding of this profession. She knows what I am going through. She has been able to silently be there and she tells me the right things that keep me in the right frame of mind," he said.

Meanwhile, in the recent Koffee With Karan episode, Arjun Kapoor revealed that he and Malaika are not getting married anytime soon. “I wanted to focus on my career. I would like to see where I am going. I am a very realistic person, it is not like I need to hide anything. I am not sitting here and being coy. I would really like to be, professionally, a little more stable. And I am not talking financially, I am talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I am happy, I can make my partner happy. And I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work," the actor told Karan Johar.

