Arjun Kapoor Talks About 'The Lady Killer', Says It Was 'Mentally and Emotionally Challenging'

While Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ek Villain Returns, he also has several other movies in his pipeline. The actor recently wrapped up his schedule for ‘The Lady Killer’. Days after, Arjun has now revealed that working on the project was a ‘mentally and emotionally challenging’ experience.

During an interaction with PTI, the actor shared his experience of working on The Lady Killer and revealed how he ‘gave a lot’ to the movie. Arjun also mentioned that shooting for the film was ‘intense’ and therefore he had to take a break right after finishing his schedule.

“Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, The Lady Killer has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That’s why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space," he said.

Touted to be a suspense drama thriller, The Lady Killed is directed by Ajay Bahl and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Shaaliesh R Singh. It would depict the story of a frenzied romance between a small town play boy (played By Arjun Kapoor) and a girl.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns which is a sequel of 2014 movie Ek Villain. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. However, the sequel will feature Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead apart from Disha Patani and John Abraham. It is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will hit theatres on July 29 this year.

