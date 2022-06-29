Arjun-Tara, John-Disha Look Sizzling Hot in Ek Villain Returns New Posters

Ek Villain Returns is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, the makers have now released some new posters raising excitement among all. These new posters depict the sizzling chemistry that the movie will present between Arjun Kapoor - Tara Sutaria and John Abraham - Disha Patani. In one of the posters, a shirtless John can be seen holding Disha from behind as she poses in a bikini. In another, Arjun and Tara can be seen sitting on a bike. Along with the posters, it has also been revealed that the trailer of Ek Villain Returns will be released tomorrow i.e on June 30.

However, the posters have left netizens divided. While some are super excited for the film, others predict that it will be a ‘flop’. “All legendry actors in a single movie," one of the fans wrote. Another tweet read, “What is this supposed to mean? An Axe Body Spray & A Women Lingerie Advertisement? WOW." One of the social media users also talked about how the posters look like the Indian version of Michele Morrone’s 365 Days.

Earlier today, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram, dropped a series of pictures and teased Ek Villain Returns in Paris. “#EkVillain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way! 😈 #EkVillainReturns," he wrote.

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of Ek Villain which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. The action-thriller written by Tushar Hiranandani and Milap Milan Zaveri was about a criminal whose terminally ill wife was killed by a serial killer. However, the sequel will feature Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead apart from Disha Patani and John Abraham. It is directed by Mohit Suri and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The film will hit theatres on July 29 this year.

