Arjun Kapoor Teases Ek Villain Returns In Paris, Asks Fans To Brace Themselves For 'Epic Villainy'

Arjun Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie titled Ek Villain Returns. Days ahead of the film’s release, Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures depicting how he teases Ek Villain Returns in Paris.

In the clicks, Arjun was seen posing on the streets of Paris. He wore a black blazer over a round-neck t-shirt and paired it with black pants. The actor added swag and sported uber-cool black goggles. He was also seen flaunting his full-grown beard and killer looks. He also held the signature smiley mask in his hands. In the caption, Arjun, who was in Paris to celebrate his birthday along with his ladylove Malaika Arora, mentioned that he is now heading home in India. “#EkVillain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way! 😈 #EkVillainReturns," he wrote.

Among others, Bhumi Pednekar took to the comment section of Arjun’s post and dropped fire emojis. Even Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Damn cool". Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor also mentioned that her brother is ‘Killing it’. Fans are also left completely impressed with the pictures. “This Villain is getting more Dangerous," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user enquired about the trailer and commented, “When will be the trailer out?"

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of Ek Villain which was released in June 2014. The original movie starred Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Aamna Sharif in key roles. The action-thriller written by Tushar Hiranandani and Milap Milan Zaveri was about a criminal whose terminally ill wife was killed by a serial killer. However, the sequel will feature Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the lead apart from Disha Patani and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres on July 29 this year.

