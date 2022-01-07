Arjun Kapoor Teases Prajakta Koli, Says He's 'A Chappal Person' While She Talks About Shoes and Socks

Arjun Kapoor teased digital creator and actress Prajakta Koli after she posted a video about the way people wear their socks and shoes. On Friday, Prajakta took to Instagram and shared a video in which she was joking about people who wear their socks on their shoes.

In the video, Prajakta said that a person seems fine if they first wear their socks and then reach out for their shoes, or if people wear one sock and shoe at a time. However, she thinks those who wear their socks over their shoes, they need help. “Mere ko aise lagta hai ke (I think) you’re fine as long as you’re a sock-sock (and) shoe-shoe person or a sock-shoe sock-shoe person. I think you’re messed up if you’re a shoe sock, shoe sock person. Like what’s wrong with you? You need help, you have issues, just deal with it. Aisa mujhe lagta hai," she said.

Taking to the comments section, Arjun said, “I’m a chappal person. Any advice ?" Prajakta replied, “@arjunkapoor don’t wear socks on it!" Their interaction left fans in splits. While many replied to both of them with laughing emojis, a few also told Prajakta that she offered a good piece of advice to Arjun.

Arjun has been recovering from Covid-19. Although the actor hasn’t spoken about testing positive for Covid-19 again, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told ANI that Arjun’s Mumbai residence has been sealed and the building has been sanitised. He has been sharing posts about watching movies while he recovers and also dedicated a post to his girlfriend, actor Malaika Arora, confessing that he misses her.

The actor had three releases in 2021. These include Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sardar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police. Arjun has Ek Villian 2 and Kuttey in the pipeline.

