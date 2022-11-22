Arjun Kapoor to Start Next Schedule of Film with Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet in Rishikesh and Delhi

After director Ajay Bahl’s upcoming thriller titled The Lady Killer, actors Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together in a yet-to-be-titled romantic-comedy, which is being helmed by filmmaker Mudassar Aziz. Joining them is actor Rakul Preet Singh. It marks Mudassar’s next after Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi and Ananya Panday.

Having recently wrapped up the UK schedule of the film, which began in September, Arjun recently left for Rishikesh and Delhi, where the next schedule of the film will be shot.

Arjun, who marked his acting debut with the romantic drama Ishaqzaade (2012), has recently been only seen portraying intense parts such as the ones in Ek Villain Returns, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021) and India’s Most Wanted (2019). But with Mudassar’s next, he is returning to doing a light-hearted rom-com, a genre which won him acclaim for films like 2 States (2014) and Ki & Ka (2016).

Talking about it, a source reveals, “Arjun is diving headlong into the shooting of this film and he will be joined by Rakul and Bhumi in due course of time. The film projects him as the hero that audiences have always wanted to see him as and the genre of romantic comedy has always worked for Arjun."

The source continues, “So, all eyes are on how well this film does at the box office as Arjun has a natural audience pull because of the genre. The film’s first schedule was in the British capital. The team is now all set to shoot the next schedule in Rishikesh and then Delhi."

If reports are to be believed, the film is slated for a theatrical release in mid-2023 and its plot is on the lines of filmmaker David Dhawan’s films of the 1990s. “It’s an out-and-out comedy and the title [Mere Husband Ki Biwi, reportedly] itself indicates the quirky elements that the script and screenplay have to offer. It’s a tale of a protagonist and the humour arises from the situation of his being stuck in a love triangle," a birdie had told Pinkvilla.

Apart from this rom-com, Arjun has his kitty filled with films like Kuttey and The Ladykiller. Bhumi, on the other hand, has Govinda Naam Mera, Bheed, Afwah, Bhakshak and an untitled film with actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill. Rakul has her hands full with Chhatriwali, Ayalaan and Indian 2.

