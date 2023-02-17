Arjun Kapoor had a family night out with his cousins and girlfriend for Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager. The series which was released recently also stars Sobhita Dhulipala in a pivotal role. Arjun watched the series with Malaika, Aditya and Anil Kapoor’s daughters Rhea and Sonam Kapoor and took to social media to share glimpses from their family night out.

In the first photo, Arjun, Sonam and Malaika are all smiles while in the second photo, the couple poses with Rhea and Aditya. Sharing the snaps, the actor wrote, “A night out with the family for #TheNightManager ✨"

Take a look at his post:

The Night Manager is the Hindi remake of an English show of the same name. The series stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome in key roles.

News18’s review of the film reads, “Aditya has been the poster boy of red flags in most of his popular films. He has played a man with a gambling problem in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a fading alcoholic singer in Aashiqui 2, and a revenge-thirsty man in Malang. But The Night Manager finally gives him some green flags that he truly deserves and doubles up as a treat for his avid fans. The series allows Aditya to present a potpourri of shades. He shines the best in vulnerable scenes, especially when he battles with his inner demons while facing Anil Kapoor."

Talking of Arjun Kapoor, the actor was recently seen in the film Kuttey. He will next be seen in The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar and Meri Patni Ka Remake with Bhumi and Rakul Preet Singh.

