Arjun Kapoor Wins The Internet With His ROFL Birthday Wish For 'Jhakkas Chachu' Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is known for his sense of humour and he displayed it with elan with a hilarious birthday wish for his uncle Anil Kapoor who turned 65 today. Arjun took to social media and won over the internet by penning a rib-tickling birthday caption for his uncle that highlighted how Anil is getting younger by the day. In this laugh-out-loud post, Arjun posted images that showed how Anil is defying age year on year while his family members, including the young actor, are getting old.

Arjun calls Anil ‘a storehouse of youth’, tells everyone that no one has ever seen an ‘everlasting beauty’ like Anil, and also stated that while Anil ‘ages like fine wine’, he is making ‘all other actors whine’.

Advertisement

Here’s Arjun’s hilarious caption :

“Youth ka Khazana

Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna

Sirf Evergreen hi nahin,

Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin,

He ages like fine wine

And makes all other actors whine

Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It’s the curious case of Anil Kapoor!

P.S. : Happy birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa!"

Arjun and Anil are known for their brilliant camaraderie as they don’t refrain from taking a friendly jibe at each other. They were a laugh riot in Mubarakan - their first film together.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam. Earlier this year, the actor starred in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, in which he shared screen space with Parineeti Chopra. He also featured in Sardar Ka Grandson. Last year, he featured in the period drama Panipat along with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in Ek Villain with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.