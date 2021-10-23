Arjun Kapoor Wishes Malaika Arora with a Romantic Post; Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal's Music Video Released

After Aryan Khan‘s bail plea getting rejected for the fourth time, and Ananya Panday getting a summon from the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rakhi Swant has taken to social media to seek ‘forgiveness’ from NCB for ‘kids’. In the video shared by her on Instagram, she takes a dig at the agency in her signature style as she asks them what they are up to. She says that NCB is ‘bursting crackers way before Diwali’. She then asks them to take pity on them as they are just ‘kids’ who are working hard in their lives.

Aryan Khan-Ananya Panday Drugs Case: Rakhi Sawant Seeks ‘Forgiveness From NCB For Kids’

Birthday wishes are pouring in for Malaika Arora, who turned 48 today. Arjun Kapoor is among the many who shared a heartwarming post for his ladylove on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other on social media.

Arjun Kapoor Has Most Romantic Birthday Wish for Malaika Arora; Kareena Kapoor Leaves ROFL Comment

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal on Saturday treated fans to their first-ever music video together. Titled Manzoor Dil, the song showcases terrific onscreen chemistry between Pawandeep and Arunita, who first met on Indian Idol 12.

Watch: Pawandeep Rajan Pops the Question to Arunita Kanjilal in ‘Manzoor Dil’ Music Video

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took to his social media handles on Saturday to unveil first look posters of his film OMG 2. Akshay and the team started shooting for the film in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. They have a 17-day schedule to shoot in MP. They will be filming at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ram Ghat, Kaal Bhairav temple and Tower Chowk in Ujjain.

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar Shares First Look Posters, Seeks Blessings at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ever since Samantha Akkineni announced separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, the actress has been sharing motivational posts on Instagram. The actress, who Saturday concluded her Char Dham yatra with her close friend Shilpa Reddy, has once again posted a wise thought on her Instagram Story.

Samantha Akkineni Says ‘Be Thankful for What You’re Now’ in New Post After Split With Naga Chaitanya

