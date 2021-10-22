Arjun Kapoor’s Cheeky Birthday Wish for Parineeti Chopra Gets Everyone Laughing

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 33rd birthday today and the cute and funny wish she received from her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor is giving us major friendship goals. The two are best of friends and their friendly banter has always charmed the internet. Arjun has hailed Parineeti as World Tourism Ambassador in the funny social media message on her birthday today.

Arjun morphed himself into many travel pics taken by Parineeti in a cheeky post. “Pari you travel the world and I travel with you in your heart," he captioned it. Birthday greetings to the “World Tourism Ambassador! You deserve the title."

Several celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Aparshakti Khurana could not control their laughter at the cheeky post and reacted with a laughing emoji.

Parineeti’s younger brothers Shivang and Sahaj share a wholesome bond with their sister. Shivang penned down a heartfelt note for his sister on the special occasion.

He wrote, “The person who’s always there for you…The person who shows you the world..The person who guides you about everything you need..The person who opens your mind to great new things..The person who smiles when you trouble her…The person who cries coz you’re crying…The person who laughs coz they want you to laugh too. The person who’ll make you eat everything they want only coz they’re on a diet. The person who’s the loveliest person on this planet. The person I call Didi. Happy happy birthday! Love you wayyyyyyy too much!" in the caption along with a picture of himself and Parineeti.

Sahaj also posted a picture with her and Shivang writing an adorable wish for his sister. He wrote, “Happy Birthday didi, from being a humble, simple human being to being the most caring and loving sister to both Shivang and I. You’re not only an elder sister but have always been our second mother. We love you and always will have your back!!"

Parineeti’s little brother also posted wishes for his ‘didi’ on his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Didi. Our best blessing ever." He posted a family picture along with this caption.

