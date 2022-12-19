Arjun Kapoor's Kuttey Trailer To Finally Drop on This Date, Details Inside

Arjun Kapoor is set to make your jaw drop with the upcoming Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s directorial debut Kuttey, a much-awaited film by the veteran film-maker Vishal Bharadwaj’s prodigy that would boast a talented cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkana Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra besides Arjun. While the makers had released the motion-posters for the same last week, they are now gearing up to present the trailer tomorrow!

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor shared this announcement across his social media handles along with a new poster that showed the leading faces of the film in their different looks. As for the caption, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote, “Letting the dogs out finally #Kuttey trailer out tomorrow! In cinemas 13th January!" He also tagged the director, co-actors and producers in his announcement post.

Fans who’ve been eagerly waiting for the trailer to drop were excited by this news as seen from their comments. One of them wrote, “Excited! Bhoom!" Another one commented, “Bhediya then Kuttey, next movie Billi!" Someone also said, “Can’t wait to see u on big screen!"

From the motion poster that was released earlier, it can be assumed that Arjun Kapoor and Tabu are likely to play a cop and an investigating officer respectively in the film. On the other hand, Naseeruddin Shah seems to be playing the role of a gangster. Konkona’s face can be seen covered with blood in the motion poster whereas Radhika, Shardul and Kumud Mishra can be seen hinding as they hold guns in their hands. The motion poster looks promising and assures that the film will surely be a treat for action lovers.

Kuttey is written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj. This film marks the directorial debut of Aasmaan who also assisted his father Vishal Bhardwaj on ‘7 Khoon Maaf’, ‘Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola’ and ‘Pataakha’. Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. Kuttey will be released in cinemas on 13th January 2023.

