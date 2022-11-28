Arjun Kapoor's Sister Anshula Kapoor Dating Rohan Thakkar? Here's Who He Is And What We Know

Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor is dating Rohan Thakkar if a new report is to be believed. According to sources, Anshula and Rohan began dating and her family is aware of him. It is said that Rohan Thakkar is a screenwriter.

A source told Hindustan Times, “It was earlier this year that they started officially dating. Anshula’s family is well aware of Rohan and in fact, quite fond of him. The two often go on vacations and we won’t be surprised if they soon take the next step. They are quite happy with each other."

Anshula maintained silence when the publication asked her about the dating rumour. “I wish to politely decline to comment on it or talk about it with the media. Thank you for respecting my wish," she said. It is also reported that Anshula and Rohan recently returned from a Goa trip. They were also on a vacay in London.

Who is Rohan Thakkar?

Rohan Thakkar is said to be a screenwriter. While his Instagram account is private, he has often appeared in posts shared by Anshula Kapoor. Earlier this month, she shared a video in which both of them appeared to be on a trip to Maldives and wrote, “Happy birthday to my most favorite boy who makes my world go round (quiet literally hehe) @rohanthakkar1511 #EasyBreezy." The post had comments by Malaika Arora, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor.

Last month, she shared a video in which the duo was riding a carousel. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Happiness is a carousel ride with @rohanthakkar1511 #WhyGrowUp #LondonDiaries."

For the unversed, Anshula and Arjun are the children of film producer Boney Kapoor. He welcomed them with his first wife Mona Kapoor. The filmmaker then married Sridevi with whom he had two daughters — Janhvi and Khushi. The children now share a good bond.

